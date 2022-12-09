Universal’s Great Movie Escape Room Photos Released

Many months ago, we received the announcement that two highly themed escape rooms would be coming to Universal Orlando CityWalk. We later received more details and an opening date. Well, today, December 9th, finally arrived as opening day. In honor of that day, Universal Orlando released some photos inside the escape rooms. In future articles, we will show pictures of the bar, merchandise, and other aspects of this new attraction. As someone sitting outside the escape room typing this, this offers plenty to see.

Universal Orlando revealed these photos of the two escape rooms. These photos will not spoil your experience unless you know nothing about the two films featured in these escape rooms.

As Universal Orlando stated, “Universal’s Great Movie Escape is now officially open at Universal CityWalk – bringing an entirely new level of escape room experience to Universal Orlando Resort. Created by the same masterminds behind some of the destination’s most exciting and innovative entertainment, Universal’s Great Movie Escape is comprised of two distinct, cinematic escape adventures inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s iconic Jurassic World and Back to the Future films – each boasting eight immersive environments that feature state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and captivating storylines that allow guests to step into blockbuster films like never before.”

As we previously told, Universal’s award-winning entertainment team partnered closely with escape room industry experts and filmmakers to create this innovative experience beyond the typical escape room. One of the unique features of Universal’s Great Movie Escape is the variety of challenges guests must work together to complete, with each one specifically crafted so that the experience is enjoyable for novices and escape room aficionados alike.

The activities within both adventures are:

Randomized – so the solution can vary with each visit

Story-driven – as guests must complete tasks as part of an immersive original story

Customizable depending on party size – ensuring everyone gets to participate

Adjustable based on skill level and complexity – so there’s always a challenge to solve. Universal Orlando stressed that the “adventure begins as soon as guests enter the art deco, theater-inspired venue.”

THE TWO ESCAPE ROOM THEMES:

Jurassic World: Escape

Guests are new geneticists at a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where they are undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes…until they learn an apex predator has broken free and now, they must work together to avoid becoming its prey.

Back to the Future: OUTATIME

Guests are transported to a museum in 1993, where they learn Back to the Future’s antagonist, Biff, is up to his antics and has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run “outatime.”

Tickets for Universal’s Great Movie Escape start at $49.99 per person, plus tax for access to either Jurassic World: Escape or Back to the Future: OUTATIME (experience includes up to six guests per group and may include multiple parties). Pricing varies depending on the date and time of the visit. Once again, these are starting prices so plan accordingly. Guests may also book a private experience exclusive for their party “starting” at $300 per group, plus tax (up to eight people). Tickets can be purchased at www.universalorlando.com.

Will you be visiting these escape rooms? Which one will you visit first?

Let us know in the comments please.