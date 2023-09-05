Universal Studios Japan Unveils Pokemon Themed Food and Beverage Offerings For Halloween







Universal Studios Japan has just released information on their special Pokemon-themed food and beverage offering for Halloween. I’m not going to lie; I am a bit jealous. I hope someday we get amazing things like this stateside!

This will be the first time Universal Studios Japan has gotten Pokemon food for Halloween. They are really going all in with a Pokemon DJ Party and a “Hahaha! Halloween Party” that teases possible Pokemon characters as well!

Here are the Pokemon-themed dishes!

DJ Pikachu’s Halloween Party Plate which is beef stew.

DJ Gengar’s Halloween Party Plate which is three types of curry.

Imitation! Mimikyu’s Milk Mousse and Crêpe (so cute!)

DJ Pikachu and DJ Gengar’s Jumpin’ Halloween Party Kids’ Plate which is a hamburger and donut.

Banette’s Jumpin’ Chocolate Cake

Misdreavus’ Prank?! grape jelly and soda.

Universal Studios Japan always offers such cute and creative options! Some of the Super Mario Bros. options came to Universal Studios Hollywood with their Super Nintendo World, so perhaps, someday, we will get some Pokemon offerings over here as well.

One can hope!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: GameRant