Universal Studios Florida Minions Land and Kid Zone Construction Status (Photo Report 6/7)







Universal Studios Florida remains the land of walls during all the construction and refurbishments there. We were lucky enough to spend the morning at Universal Studios Florida, so this report includes a few things we saw.

Just to let you know, we only went to Universal Studios Florida and did not enter Universal Islands of Adventure this morning.

Minion Land at Universal Studios Florida

Minion Land moves closer to opening every day. Even though rumors continue to float about the Minion Café opening this week, plenty of workers could be seen actively working on several buildings in the new Minion Land scheduled to open this summer.

Status of new construction:

Character posters and standees:

Nevertheless, some walls have recently come down in Minion Land, making the large Minion Land photo opportunity available for guests. In addition, the smaller photo opportunities with the “Villains” can now be enjoyed by all guests.

The area across from Minion Café, where the Universal Music Plaza resides, has a few changes also. The food and beverage kiosk in that area went behind walls a few weeks ago. The usual Minion decorations on those construction walls might be a clue. Universal Orlando Resort likes to do that. Does this mean Minion Land is gobbling up this area like a Purple Minion?

Several additional seating areas have been added to the Universal Music Plaza area. We suspect those will remain there at least until the Halloween Horror Nights season. Also, let us be one of many people wondering what the Minion Land area will look like during Halloween Horror Nights starting September 1.

Kid Zone at Universal Studios Florida

The KidZone project marches on. The rumored DreamWorks transformation of the former Woody Woodpecker KidZone looks to be on schedule. The blue construction walls block guest access to that area. In addition, the walls have caused the gift shop associated with E.T. Adventure to be closed. This closing happened several weeks ago. We currently have yet to hear of when the gift shop will reopen. For those wanting “E.T.” merchandise, pop-up kiosks have been set up on the edge of the KidZone area.

UNI VRS Merchandise at the Silver Screen Store

UNI VRS has become a dominant merchandise line at the Silver Screen Store at Universal Studios Florida. This distinctive new line of merchandise utilizes intellectual properties like “Jaws,” “E.T.,” and the Universal Classic Monsters, to name a few. UNI VRS even uses “Felix the Cat,” so you might find an intellectual property you had forgotten about in this store now.

Those will be all our updates for this article. We suspect several more changes will need updating in the upcoming weeks. Of course, when we venture to Universal Islands of Adventure, we will design another report. Also, the “Jurassic Park” Tribute Store will be open at Universal Studios Florida for two more months or so. Thanks for reading.