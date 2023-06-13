Universal Studios Choosing Firm To Design New Texas Family Theme Park







Universal Studios is looking to hire an architecture firm to help design their new family theme park near Frisco, Texas. The new park will focus on four or five sections based on Universal-owned IPs.

The park is expected to cost $550 million and will focus on younger children and families. The amount includes money set aside for a 300-room hotel, restaurants, and shops.

Universal’s new theme park has some financial incentives with the city and must open by June 2026 and be open at least 260 days per year.

According to WFAA, the architectural firm of Gensler will likely be the choice to oversee the project. It’s even more likely to be that firm given that the new Universal-owned park will be part of a current “2,500-acre master planned project,” which Gensler is also developing.

This past January, Gensler hired the former President of Walt Disney Imagineering, Bob Weis, as their new Global Immersive Experience Design Leader. However, Gensler oversees many projects and Weis might not be a part of this project.

Although not confirmed, Gensler appears to be the likely choice to lead the project. I can’t wait to see what Universal and whichever firm they hire comes up with.

Source: WFAA