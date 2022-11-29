Universal Releases New Trailer For The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Next year Mario is returning to the big screen along with Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Bowser and more. Today Universal just dropped a new trailer for the film, created by Nintendo and Illumination, coming to theaters on April 7, 2023.

Let’s take a look!

Of course the film features Chris Pratt as Mario, which has upset many who wanted him to be voiced by the usual voice actor Charles Martinet. The film also features Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

‘The Super Mario Bros.’ film is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic with the screenplay written by Matthew Fogel. Producers include Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto. Universal is coming in as the co-financier and global distributor of the movie.

Universal’s involvement makes sense as they have been working with Nintendo on the Super Nintendo World expansions to the parks. Universal Japan has been open for awhile and Universal Studios Hollywood will be opening their version soon. Over in Universal Orlando, Epic Universe construction is underway with The Nintendo Land being a part of the new park.

Mario and friends will mark yet another team of video game characters arriving on the big screen in recent years. We’ve already gotten Sonic 1 and 2 and a Detective Pikachu film, so hopefully ‘The Super Mario Bros.’ can bring a big box office. The franchise is one of the largest in the world. There’s even a poll claiming that more people recognize Mario than Mickey Mouse. I don’t know if that is true, but I do know Mario and friends are beloved world-wide.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!