Universal Releases New HHN33 Teaser







The Halloween Horror Nights Orlando account on X posted new trailer today for the upcoming HHN event starting on August 30 and running through November 3.

The post says, “The gate has been opened.”

the gate has been opened — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 14, 2024

The spot starts with a custodian sweeping the streets when he hears sounds coming from a storm drain.

Then, the camera moves down into a corridor. At the end of the hallway is a door with what appears to be tentacles coming up under it. Beyond the door is a cocoon.

Something sends a burst from the cocoon, which causes the door to blow off its hinges and a shock wave to move through Universal Studios Florida.

Red clouds in the sky around the park gate and a reflection of a creature in the water.

Odd computer text very quickly flashes at the very end.

Some pointed out that if you turn the image upside down, the creature looks like a gate.

This also has people wondering if the Upside Down from “Stranger Things” is involved.

Who knows. But it’s a cool teaser either way.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!