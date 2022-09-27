Universal Orlando Will Close Due To Hurricane Ian

Universal Orlando has finally announced that it will be closing September 28- September 29. They do plan on reopening on Friday, if the conditions permit them to do so. All of Universal Orlando, including Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and CityWalk will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Sadly this also means that the Halloween Horror Night events will also be canceled.

Here is the statement from Universal Orlando:

“Due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort, including CityWalk, will close on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We will remain closed on Thursday and anticipate reopening on Friday, Sept. 30 as conditions permit. Our hotels are currently at full capacity and will remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests.

Also, our Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida will be canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.”

Universal Orlando does have a Severe Weather Policy:

“In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed. If you have purchased airline tickets as part of your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations package, you may still be subject to cancellation and change fees assessed by those airlines.

If you have purchased Universal Orlando products and services through third-party suppliers, travel agents or tour operators please contact them directly for information regarding their cancellation or change policies and procedures. The policy does not apply to certain special events, dining experiences or group related bookings.

We want you to feel safe and will work with you directly to best accommodate your needs. If you have additional questions or need to change or cancel your travel plans, please contact a member of our Guest Contact Center team by calling 877-801-9720.”

Here is the current projected path, timing and category predictions for Hurricane Ian from ABC News:

What do you think? Comment and let us know!