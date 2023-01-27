Universal Orlando Updates January 26, 2023 (Photo Report) Mardi Gras and More







Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando begins in a little over a week. Many construction walls remain up at Universal Studios Florida. Concerts featuring Grammy award-winning musical acts occur at Universal Studios Florida in the coming weeks. A few changes happened in the last few days at Universal Orlando.

Mardi Gras Food Tents in CityWalk

On Wednesday, guests could see three new themed tents in CityWalk. These tents look like the Mardi Gras ones inside Universal Studios Florida. This would mean guests would not need to enter a theme park to enjoy some of the Mardi Gras food and beverage.

Tribute Store Façade Starts Being Built

With the Mardi Gras Tribute Store moving to the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, some exterior signs of construction work needed to appear soon. Today, the first signs of exterior façade work occurred. Rumors indicate this Tribute Store will open to team members and annual passholders on Thursday, Feb. 2. Logic dictates that all guests can enter the new Mardi Gras Tribute Store on Feb. 3.

Rock the Universe Set-up Continues

The Hollywood Stage area for Rock the Universe appears ready for the concerts to start on Friday and Saturday. The video screen makes the final touches for this set-up.

Mardi Gras Food Tents Inside Universal Studios Florida

A few more decorations and necessary equipment were added to a few of the Mardi Gras food and beverage tents in the last two days. The Sting Alley food area, rumored to be selling Ube Ice Cream Waffle Cones, received more equipment to aid in displaying menus and taking orders. In addition, one of the San Francisco food and beverage tents recently received more decorations. This might reduce the disappointment of the riders exiting the attraction nearby.

Also, a new food truck appeared overnight in the Springfield, USA area of Universal Studios Florida. We have no confirmation from Universal Orlando about the purpose of this food truck. However, rumors lean towards this being a mac and cheese-style food truck for use during Mardi Gras. Once again, we know nothing official., Still, a new food truck appearing a little over a week before Mardi Gras looks suspicious in terms of use as a food tent.

New Merchandise at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen

As reported earlier, several new merchandise items arrived to be purchased at Toothsome Chocolate Factory and Savory Feast Kitchen. The Toothsome Logo Backpack coolers looked to be selling well since far fewer were in stock this evening than when I visited in the early afternoon.

With Rock the Universe starting Friday and Mardi Gras starting very soon, things will be moving quickly at Universal Orlando. We will keep you updated in future blogs.