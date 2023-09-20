Universal Orlando Updates Construction Status of Epic Universe, Affordable Housing and Dreamworks Land







Last week, Universal Orlando’s Jeff Polk, Vice President and General Manager of Epic Universe, made a presentation as part of the I-4 Commercial Conference hosted by SVN Saunders in Lakeland, Florida. During his presentation, Polk updated the attendees on the status of Epic Universe, Dreamworks Land, and the upcoming affordable housing project.

Epic Universe

Polk indicated that 85 buildings were currently under construction, with a crew of 6,000 workers getting it done on the 750-acre property. He also joked that there were miles of cable being laid, saying, “It’s very heavily under construction. I think we have enough cable on the ground to get you to the West Coast and back.”

Interestingly enough, while Universal is building a new park on 750 acres, Disney recently announced that they only had 1,000 acres available in total to do various projects. So, we likely won’t see a fifth gate at Walt Disney World.

No other information was given on attractions coming to the area.

Here is a look at the status of the area from @bioreconstruct on X (Twitter)

Current paint in a section of Troller Coaster. In DreamWorks land. pic.twitter.com/Eu1hfDmUgS — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 20, 2023

Dreamworks Land

Polk indicated that they were seeing a lot of success with the new Minions area and are “leveraging those little yellow guys because they are very popular.” This is leading into the new Dreamworks Land area, replacing the old KidZone.

The new area is set to open in 2024 with attractions based on “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” “Shrek,” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda” (which has a new film coming out soon.)

@bioreconstruct on X has a look at the progress of this area:

Aerial photo of a section of DreamWorks land construction. pic.twitter.com/k4cN09Fzf7 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 15, 2023

Aerial overview of DreamWorks land construction. pic.twitter.com/Qzxf4nZ8D3 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 15, 2023

Aerial photos of construction in DreamWorks land. The back-most section. Much of it remaining from when this was a section of KidZone. pic.twitter.com/o3VNSU4qS2 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) September 15, 2023

Affordable Housing

Another important construction project Universal Orlando is starting soon is their new Catchlight Crossings, affordable housing location.

Polk indicated that the new area will have 1,000 units of affordable housing with a groundbreaking on the 34-acre site in the next 60 days.

The apartments will be constructed by Wendover Housing Partners. The units will start at $466 a month and will be available to the public and Universal employees.

Polk explained that they want to bring guests to new parks but also support infrastructure for their team members and the area:

“We are investing heavily not only in new parks, new things to bring people here, but investing in infrastructure for our own team members. One of the things we are really focusing on is affordable housing… and we think this is going to be a game-changer in terms of how we can deliver, from a corporate standpoint, a better contribution to what our community needs in the space of affordable housing.”

Disney has also announced affordable housing projects, with construction beginning next year.

That is the current status of Universal Orlando construction projects according to Jeff Polk.

Source: Orlando Sentinel, Our friend Gina