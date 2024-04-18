Search
Universal Orlando Teases 90s Style Announcement Coming Soon

By Kambrea Pratt
Universal Orlando posted a short video to X today showing an old-style television with 90s-style graphics and music.

At the beginning of the video, a date listed as April 29, 2024, is shown at the top of the screen, seemingly indicating that an announcement will be coming on that date.

Throughout the static on the video, four images can be seen. 

Shows the flux capacitor for “Back To The Future.”

Shows a dinosaur footprint from “Jurassic Park.”

Shows what looks like the shark from “Jaws.”

Shows a ghost that could be “Ghostbusters.”

Shows a bike with a basket like in “E.T.”

At this point, we aren’t 100% sure what this is teasing. There have been rumors about the summer Tribute Store being themed to old Universal Studios. Another rumor is that a new parade featuring IP from the past is coming. 

Some also think they are teasing HHN (Halloween Horror Nights), but I think it’s the Tribute Store or some summer-time offering like the rumored parade, especially since it includes what seems to be “E.T.” and “Back To The Future” references. Those would not be HHN-type offerings.

It’s definitely about nostalgia. It shows old-style neon lights and says, “Now that’s something we haven’t seen in a while.”

No matter what the announcement is for, it’s quite fun! I love the 90s vibes!

What do you think it is? Comment and let us know!


