Universal Orlando Special Holiday Events Prove Popular

The Grinch and Friends Character Breakfast returns for the 2022 holiday season. This along with the Holiday Tour serve as special paid extras for guests this holiday season. Universal Orlando does not do many special paid extras at their resort compared to the Walt Disney World Resort. Based on the interest in these events in 2022, that may be changing. As of now, those events will only be held on select days during the holiday season from November 12th through January 1st. If you wanted to attend those special events, you might be out of luck. Those events appear to be sold out or very close to being sold out.

By checking the Universal Orlando website, you can determine that no breakfast slots are open to meet the Grinch. For all practical purposes, the breakfast event is sold out. Since Universal Orlando only recently started doing any character meals at all, this proves the interest of guests. Well, it proves the interest in dining with the “Mean One”, the Grinch. After chatting with several Universal Orlando Team Members, they confirmed that the Breakfast with the Grinch event no longer has tickets available. We cannot confirm if more tickets will be available later. However, unless more mornings are set aside for that event, more tickets seem very unlikely.

When scanning dates still having tickets available for the Holiday Tour, things also look busy. A few nights still have tickets available. Yet, we cannot guarantee those dates will stay open. Just like the breakfast event, these look popular. Of course, the Holiday Tour provides more time with the Grinch and a special showing of the light show at Hogwarts Castle. Universal Orlando guests love the Wizarding World. Yet, they appear to love the Grinch quite a bit also.

If interested in these events, check Universal Orlando’s website for updates. If we hear anything at piratesandprincesses.net, we will be sure to create an update on our site. So, unless you are like the Grinch, we wish you good luck with your holidays this year.