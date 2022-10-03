Universal Orlando Resort Adds Two Event Dates For Halloween Horror Nights 2022

As a result of Halloween Horror Nights being cancelled due to Hurricane Ian, two new events nights have been added to the schedule for this year. On October 3rd, Universal Orlando announced that Tuesday, October 11 and Monday, October 24 will be newly added Halloween Horror Nights event nights. They emphasized that guests would be able to experience all the horrors of the World’s Premier Halloween event during those nights. Individual night tickets for the additional event dates will go on sale October 4th and can be purchased at www.universalorlando.com/halloween. The new dates are also valid for Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus and Ultimate Frequent Fear Passholders.

In addition, Universal Orlando is adding extra nights for Premier Passholders to use their Halloween Horror Nights free-admission benefit. Those nights will be Wednesday, October 5, Tuesday, October 11 or Monday, October 24.

In this adjustment, Universal Orlando took an unfortunate circumstance and came up with a reasonable solution for guests with tickets and Premier annual passes. Sure, some guests will complain that this is not enough effort. However, in my opinion, this looks like a good compromise.

Most importantly, If you have a multi-night ticket, check your schedule to see if you can attend one of these additional nights. Whatever you do, enjoy the spooky.