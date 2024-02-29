Universal Orlando Releases Information On Attractions Coming To DreamWorks Land







Universal Orlando has been working on DreamWorks Land in what was the Woody Woodpecker’s Kidzone at Universal Studios Florida theme park. The new park will open this summer with attractions based on films like Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

Inside the new area, guests will find attractions, live entertainment, meet and greets, play areas, and more.

Shrek

The centerpiece of the new Shrek area is a replica of his cottage that is 35 feet tall!

In this area, you can find the following attractions:

Shrek’s Swamp Meet: Here, guests can meet and interact with popular characters like Shrek, Princess Fiona, and Donkey just outside Shrek’s cottage.

Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres: This ogre-sized play area features four fun slides, wet play areas, and a playground where guests can climb, bounce, splash and venture into Shrek’s outhouse.

Mama Luna Feline Fiesta: Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish comes to life with this new interactive experience. Guests find themselves in Mama Luna’s retirement home for cats. Here, guests get to play with Mama Luna’s many cats on vivid interactive screens activated by buttons, bells, maracas, and levers. They might even spot the one and only Puss in Boots himself.

King Harold’s Swamp Symphony: Guests can create their own melodious masterpiece as they trigger a choir of ever-changing frog ribbits by continually stomping on an array of interactive lily pads.

Swamp Snacks: This is a new food kiosk that will serve snacks inspired by Shrek, including the Shrekzel, Far Far A Waffle, Frozen Ogre, and more.

Trolls

One of the big attractions is a retheme of the Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster.

After guests enter the marquee featuring fan-favorite characters like Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond, Satin, and Chenille, they will come upon the rethemed coaster.

Trolls Trollercoaster: Guests of all ages can take a ride on the iconic Caterbus. Find yourself escaping evil spiders as they speed along a bright orange and yellow track aboard this family-friendly rollercoaster.

Poppy’s Playground: Located under a giant, 20-foot mushroom is Poppy’s Playground. This shaded play area features colorful flowers and bugs with lots of bouncing and climbing structures for little kids to play on.

Trolls Treats: Poppy’s boombox from Trolls Band Together has been transformed into a playful kiosk that offers up brightly colored Trolls ice cream treats inspired by Poppy and Branch. Here, guests can find pink lemonade-flavored Poppy-licious Pink and huckleberry-flavored BroZone Berry offerings.

High Five Hideaway: This is a new retail location hosted by Cloud Guy. Here, guests can find the latest merchandise, including apparel, plush, and accessories from Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and more.

Kung Fu Panda

This area will feature an interactive play area and an interactive digital meet and greet.

Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp: This new play area brings the Panda Village to life and allows guests to play in both wet and dry play areas. Guests can help the pandas wash and dry their laundry with enormous water cannons, dump buckets, giant fans, and more. There is also an interactive gong, mischievous, giggling baby pandas, and oversized merry-go-round noodle bowls from Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.

Po Live!: This digital, interactive meet and greet experience that allows guests to interact with the famous Dragon Warrior as he teaches them cool Kung Fu moves cooks some delicious stir fry, and babysits his little cousin, Ling Ling. Multitasking might not be the best idea, so hilarity is bound to ensue.

Additional experiences

Besides the main character areas, there will be some additional opportunities to interact with other DreamWorks or NBC Universal characters, including Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse.

DreamWorks Imagination Celebration: DreamWorks Animation stories will come to life in DreamWorks Imagination Celebration. This multisensory adventure takes place in the new DreamWorks Theater. It combines hit pop songs, high-energy dancing, advanced technology, and more to create an imaginative party atmosphere that will transport guests to the worlds of their favorite characters.

DreamWorks Character Zone: Meet, greet, and interact with fan-favorite DreamWorks characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and more.

Source: Universal Orlando