Universal Orlando Releases Details on Epic Universe – SUPER NINTENDO WORLD







Mario , Luigi, Donkey Kong and friends are coming to Orlando in 2025!

Back in January, Universal Orlando dropped a bombshell announcement offering a few tasty tidbits coming as part of Epic Universe – scheduled to open in 2025. As part of the announcement, Universal identified five themed lands which will make up the resort’s fourth theme park, joining Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

The themed lands of Epic Universe will include:

Celestial Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Dreamworks How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk (details released March 28, 2024)

Dark Universe

Today, Universal has released many powered-up, whimsical details on another of these new lands – SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Super Mario Land

Enter through the iconic green pipe into a world full of colorful scenery, charming characters, and collectible coins. Instantly recognizable landscapes abound with multi-level, three-dimensional terrain, living, moving characters, and plenty to see and do.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Mario Kart is one of the most popular racing games in videogame history. Countless characters, imaginative courses, and wild weapons define this unique gaming experience. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge will offer guests the opportunity to travel through their own nail biting race. Special goggles will enhance the visuals as guests steer through iconic courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach – collecting classic golden coins along the way. And of course, no Mario Kart race is complete without throwing a few green shells at your opponents. Can you defeat Team Bowser and win the Golden Cup? You’ll have to race to find out. With multiple outcomes, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is a different experience with each race.

Yoshi’s Adventure

Yoshi – Mario’s favorite traveling companion – is the spotlight of this adorable family friendly ride. In Yoshi’s Adventure, guests can board their own interactive Yoshi vehicle to explore Mount Beanpole in a search for three glowing eggs. Once aboard Yoshi, guests will weave their way inside and outside through iconic Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, encountering many familiar characters and spotting hidden colored eggs along their journey.

Toadstool Cafe

Fuel up at Toadstool Cafe, where guests can watch Chef Toad cooking up some of his favorite recipes. Chef Toad prepares tasty creations daily, including soups, salads, and sandwiches, as well as full entrees and sweet treat desserts. Highlights include Mario and Luigi-themed burgers, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Fire Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs, and much more. Keep an eye on the windows to see playful scenes of the Mushroom Kingdom, and maybe even a glimpse of Chef Toad himself.

Yoshi’s Snack Island and Turbo Boost Treats

Some guests may be too busy collecting coins to be slowed down by lunch. Those on-the-go guests can pick up delicious snacks, treats, and beverages from these walk-up dining locations.

Meet the Iconic Characters

While visiting SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests can meet some of their favorite characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad. Wearing a Power-Up Band may even get guests an enhanced experience with select characters.

1-UP Factory and Mario Motors

In these retail locations, guests can stock up on souvenirs, apparel, toys and more items inspired by their favorite Super Mario characters and adventures.

Donkey Kong Country

Move a little deeper through Super Mario Land, and you’ll find an entrance into the realm of Donkey Kong. Here, guests step foot into an unknown wild space, full of lush greenery.

Donkey Kong rules this jungle! Donkey Kong Country will bring out the wild side in all visitors.

Mine-Cart Madness

On this thrilling, cutting-edge family coaster ride, guests can help Donkey Kong protect the precious Golden Banana. Enter the majestic Golden Temple, board a mine cart, and take off in this madcap adventure. While speeding through the mine, guests will feel like they are literally jumping across broken gaps in the track and performing other eye-popping feats from the clever Donkey Kong Country video games.

Jungle Food!

A selection of tropical menu and merchandise offerings can be found in the jungle – all inspired by the Donkey Kong Country franchise. Universal will share more details in the coming months.

Interactive Play and Power-Up Bands

Guests can test their quickness, skill, and timing in a variety of interactive Key Challenges sprinkled throughout SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. Here are a few of the challenges available:

Goomba Crazy Crank – Knock a Goomba off his feet.

Piranha Plant Nap Mishap – Silence an array of ringing alarm clocks.

Koopa Troopa POWer Punch – Launch a Koopa Shell up a pipe at just the right moment…

Bob-omb Kaboom Room – Assemble key fragments before it all goes “boom!”

Thwomp Panel Panic – Quickly flip tiles to match the same color.

Super Nintendo World Power-Up Bands

Guests can boost their experience at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD by purchasing a Power-Up Band! Eight different character designs will initially be offered, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and Diddy Kong.

As guests explore and play while wearing their bands, they’ll each collect digital coins, digital stamps, and digital keys by winning Key Challenges. Once obtaining three keys, guests will unlock a special Bowser Jr. boss battle challenge – Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown!

Power-Up Bands also can be used to track progress on Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge and the individual challenges, by pairing their band with the Official Universal Orlando Resort App (note: the app download is not required for attraction gameplay).

–

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is the most interactive land developed for Universal Parks, and this addition to Epic Universe promises to satisfy kids of all ages.

Check out this video tour of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD:

Currently, guests can enjoy versions of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan.

Are you ready to enter the green pipe? Sometime in 2025, you can see this area for yourself! Interested in visiting Universal Orlando? How about Universal Hollywood, where you can visit the existing Super Mario Land? Please reach out to me for more details on the discount offered above. In addition to contributing to Pirates & Princesses, I also provide vacation planning services for both Disney and Universal destinations. I can help you pair the perfect resort hotel with the parks of your choice, and I can help save you money on it too! My travel planning services are absolutely FREE to you, and I can help you score the best, hardest-to-get deals to make your vacation more affordable.

Source: Universal Orlando Press Release.