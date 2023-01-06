Universal Orlando Releases a Few More Details about 2023 Rock the Universe

Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort returns for the 25th time Jan, 27-29. In honor of that, Universal Orlando Resort released a list of 25 things to know about the event. We learned a few more details about the upcoming event in this press release from Universal Orlando Resort.

Rock the Universe at Universal Orlando Resort continues as Florida’s largest Christian music festival. Guests enjoy moving performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, powerful worship experiences, and thrilling theme park attractions during the weekend. Previously, Universal Orlando announced the headliner acts for this event. Rock the Universe is a separately ticketed event not included with daytime admission. Tickets, information, and packages are available on Universal Orlando’s website.

We learned about the performers featured at FanZone Stage presented by Coca-Cola via the press release. These musical artists are up-and-coming contemporary Christian talent. Performers on this stage include Ryan Ellis, Jordan St. Cyr, Gable Price & Friends, Ben Fuller, and Stephen Stanley. Also, DJ Promote will play in between the live music on both nights of the event. The FanZone Stage usually will be set up in the Delancey Street area of Universal Studios Florida.

In addition, we have details for attendees about the Sunday morning worship experiences connected to this concert event. Festival attendees can enjoy worship experiences throughout the event. This culminates with a powerful, non-denominational Sunday morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to wrap up the weekend. The Mosaic Church Band from Winter Garden, FL, leads the worship service’s musical elements for this Sunday.

This year’s headline acts, performing on the Music Plaza Stage Friday night, include Tauren Wells, Skillet, and Rend Collective.

Artists performing on the Hollywood Stage Friday night are Bethel Music, Evan Craft, and Katy Nichole.

Saturday’s headlining acts on the Music Plaza Stage are Zach Williams, Matthew West, and Anne Wilson.

Hollywood Stage’s musical acts on Saturday night include Dante Bowe, We Are Messengers, and CAIN.

For the complete list of 25 things to know about the event released in honor of the 25th anniversary, we have included them below. Thanks for reading, and if you plan to attend this event, have fun!

25 Things

