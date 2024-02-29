Universal Orlando Pokes Fun At Now Viral Willy Wonka Experience Fail In Glasgow







Over the weekend, a Willy Wonka-themed experience called “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” made headlines for being a major disappointment that ended with the police being called for refunds. The event occurred in Glasgow, Scotland, and promised “extraordinary props, oversized lollipops, and a paradise of sweet treats.”

It also invited guests to visit an “Enchanted Garden,” “Imagination Lab,” and a “Twilight Tunnel.” But what people got was far from it. It is now being compared to the Fyre Festival and DashCon.

For the people that actually got in before it was canceled, they were met with an open warehouse that features sparse props, an Oompa Loompa show not being compared to a meth lab, an evil villain called “The Unknown” that lives in the walls, and a jelly bean and 1/4 cup of lemonade.

Customers were comparing the Oompa Loompa station to a meth lab pic.twitter.com/MPNiciAlTD — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2024

New details on the Willy Wonka Experience disaster • Script was ’15 pages of AI-generated gibberish’ • Made up a villain called The Unknown — ‘an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls’ • Event had no chocolate — kids were given a single jelly bean & a cup of lemonade pic.twitter.com/kxs1RcKVC8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2024

In response to the situation, Universal Orlando’s X account did what it always does and poked fun at the event to promote their Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, which has chocolate. Lots and lots of chocolate.

No AI here 😏 pic.twitter.com/mPK6VSoMOq — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 28, 2024

For the same event price, £35 per ticket ($45.88), you can get more than a jelly bean, 1/4 cup of lemonade, and a bucket full of sadness.

Whoever is behind Universal Orlando’s social media deserves a raise. They are almost always spot on.

It is unknown if refunds have been issued for “Willy’s Chocolate Experience,” but the entire event will go down in history as a colossal train wreck.

Source: Yahoo