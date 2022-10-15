Universal Orlando Operating Hours/Early Park Admission for November and December 2022

Universal Orlando often waits until the last possible moment to announce things. The largest example of this continues to be the construction project of Jurassic World Velocicoaster. With coaster supports being placed and landscaping being totally redone in Jurassic Park area, we started getting the joke of a new churro stand. Universal Orlando waited a long time before confessing that the apex predator of coasters would be opening. On a smaller scale, Universal Orlando tends to announce their theme park operating hours very late compared to similar theme park resorts. They also tend to change them very late as opposed to some other theme park resorts. This style of announcement can add stress to guests and even “unofficial” writers creating an expert resource about Universal Orlando. Sometimes, this casual announcement style by Universal Orlando works against them.

Fortunately for holiday season visitors, the early park admission information and operating hours at Universal Orlando were revealed through the end of year. This time, much of the theme park hours reflect standard expected operating hours at Universal Orlando. As of now, both land-based theme parks open officially at 9am every day for the rest of 2022. Even on the height of holiday crowd days, the operating hours indicate both land-based parks will open at 9am for all guests. Islands of Adventure will open for guests with early park admission privileges at 8am for the rest of 2022. Even on Christmas week, Universal Studios Florida will not open for early park admission. This statement of park hours offered guests easy to understand procedures and hours for most days for the rest of year.

Of course, procedures and theme park hours can change so check park hours often. If attending during a busy time, arrive very early for early park admission if you have that advantage. For those without that privilege, consider starting early at Universal Studios Florida. If not, you should at least avoid Hogsmeade area of Islands of Adventure in the morning time. If you want to see some rope-drop data from my recent trips, click here. Whatever you do, enjoy your time at Universal Orlando.