Universal Orlando Offering Two Free Days With Park Ticket Purchase

If you are looking for deals this month seems to the be the time to grab them. Universal Orlando has now announced a deal for two free days of park tickets if you purchase a Two-Day, Two-Park ticket.
You can get four days at Universal Orlando’s Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure when you buy a 2-Park, 2-Day (1 park per day or Park-to-Park) ticket. They are offering a Volcano Bay add on for only $35 more too!
Travel must take place before March 2.
Prices start at $221.99/ per adult for a 1 park per day deal or $281.99 / per adult for a park-to-park 2-Day.
There is also a deal on a 5-Day/ 5-Night package for 30% off!
It you are headed to Orlando you could score some great deals.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
