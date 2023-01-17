Universal Orlando ‘Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras’ Parade And Float Ride and Dine Returns With Price Increase

Universal Orlando made several announcements today ahead of their 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. We learned that the theming of the parade will be “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras.

The new theme is inspired by fantastical creatures and will be presented on six parade floats.

“Guests of all ages can dance along with high-energy performers and catch beads by the handful during this year’s spectacular parade, which will showcase a new “Mythical Realms of Mardi Gras” theme inspired by fantastical creatures like dragons, phoenixes, unicorns and more – with a Mardi Gras twist. This year’s imaginative theme will be brought to life within six incredibly detailed and festive parade floats that will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats – such as the iconic, two-story Riverboat and nearly 50-foot-long King Gator.”

Returning this year is the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Package

The popular “Float Ride and Dine” is back with a $20 price increase.

For 2023 the cost is $84.99 in 2022 the cost was $64.99.

Float Ride and Dine offers a reserved spot to ride on a parade float and toss beads to the crowd. With this you also get a 3-course meal (from the full menu) from four different locations.

Two dining locations are located at Universal Orlando Florida and two are located at Universal CityWalk including:

Finnegan’s Bar and Grill

Lombard’s Seafood Grill

The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

NBC Sports Grill and Bar.

It is a really cool and limited experience so in this case I get the nearly 30% price increase. I would argue it’s easily “worth it” for the food and experience.

You must have a valid theme park admission for the date you want to participate on top of the $84.99. If you want to book this experience you can do so HERE.

Here’s the fine print:

Prices, dates, times, experience details, and benefits subject to availability, change and/or cancellation without notice

Mardi Gras Parade Float Riders must be 18+ or accompanied by their legal guardian age 18 or older. All riders must be at least 48” in height and able to board the floats and must be able to stand for the duration of the parade.

Price does not include admission to the Universal Studios Florida theme park. Separate theme park admission required and for the same date as the parade and prix fixe meal.

Purchase must be made 24 hours prior to event date.

Riders with a disability may request an accommodation by calling 407-224-7840; spots are limited.

Guests must sign Parade Float Rider Waiver upon float rider check-in prior to participation.

Universal Orlando will try to keep all parties together, but larger groups may need to be split into different dining parties and floats.

Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the dining reservation time and one (1) hour prior to parade start time.

Parade times subject to change without notice.

Valid Government Issued Photo Identification will be required to confirm Party Name and must be presented at restaurant upon arrival.

Tickets are not refundable, not transferable and not exchangeable.

