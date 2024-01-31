Universal Orlando Monster Makeover Offering Started Today!







If you happen to be in Universal Studios Florida and want a monster-themed makeover, you are in luck! The new Monster Makeover offering kicked off today at the Five & Dime. You go to the counter to purchase a package.

This experience is for ages six and up. The make-up process takes between 25-45 minutes.

Prices vary based on what you choose. Full-face options run about $125. While half-face options are only about $65. There seem to be 38 options.

WDWNT says the makeup has a green apple scent. The make-up experience uses products that contain latex, cotton, alcohol, and talc. If you have allergies to any of these things, I would skip this offering.

Freaks of HHN on TikTok shared a quick little video showing some of the setup and a couple of options for face designs.

WDWNT has images of all the options so you will definitely want to check out their article.

Options include Skull options, Zombie options, Frankenstein’s Monster, Bride of Frankenstein, Wolf Man options, Vampire options, puppet options, Sea creature options, Sugar Skull options, clown options, and more.

