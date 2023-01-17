Universal Orlando Mardis Gras 2023 Concert Line Up Has Been Announced

Universal Orlando has just announced it’s concert line-up for Mardi Gras 2023. The event runs from February 4- April 16th but concerts run on select nights through March 5, 2023. Concerts are included with admission.

Here is the line-up:

February 4, 2023 – Patti LaBelle

“Through timeless songs that have helped cement her place as a music icon, Patti LaBelle’s soulful voice is known all over the world.”

February 10, 2023 – JVKE

“Singer, songwriter, and producer JVKE has amassed over 700 million streams and over 35 billion views of his music across social media.”

February 11, 2023 -Goo Goo Dolls

“With numerous platinum and gold singles combined, the Goo Goo Dolls have had more than a dozen Top 10 radio hits.

February 18, 2023 – Maren Morris

“Maren Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings, honest lyrics, and an undeniable presence.”

February 19, 2023 – WILLOW

“WILLOW’s album Coping Mechanism was hailed by The New Your Times and Rolling Sone as one of the best of 2022 and lead to two spots on SNL”

February 25, 2023 – 3 Doors Down

“3 Doors Down’s debut The Better Life became certified seven-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit “Kryptonite.”

March 4, 2023 – Sean Paul

“One of the dancehall’s most prolific artists, Sean Paul has been nominated for nine GRAMMYs, his latest in 2022 for Best Reggae Album.”

March 5, 2023 – Lauren Daigle

“Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and New Orleans native Lauren Daigle brings her Cajun flair to Mardi Gras. Her moving vocals and lyrics have connected with audiences worldwide.”

