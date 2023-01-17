Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Is Moving

It seems the rumors about the Tribute Store at Universal Orlando moving are indeed true. The location is moving from it’s usual spot to the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida.

According to WDWNT the new location for the popular attraction will be at “Williams of Hollywood (formerly the Prop Shop), The Darkroom, and additional shop spaces will host the reimagined offering.”

It has been confirmed by Universal Orlando:

“Located within an all-new space in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, this year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store invites guests to an international jazz celebration that leads to the traditional alleyways of New Orleans and ultimately into a speakeasy where the Mardi Gras celebration continues. Within the new store, guests can shop a new selection of Mardi Gras merchandise that ranges from apparel to accessories and collectibles such as keychains, pins, themed glasses and even some personalized options – allowing them to take a piece of Florida’s Biggest Party home with them. Guests can also devour tasty treats inspired by this year’s celebration within the new retail location.”

I’m looking forward to seeing the new location and the new layout.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!