Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Facade is Up







The Universal Orlando Tribute store is progressing quickly in it’s new location. Now the façade is much farther along than yesterday ahead of it’s Mardi Gras celebration opening. Remember the location for the Tribute Store has moved to the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida.

Our own Jon Self was there to get these photos.

The location is being themed to a jazz club and the banners advertise the “Ambassador Ballroom” with “Live Music Nightly.”

Currently reports indicate that February 2, Groundhog Day, will be Team Member previews and Annual Passholder UOAP previews and then it will open to the public at the start of the Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval event on February 3.

I can’t wait to get a look at the new location and what they come up with. The team behind the Tribute Store always brings us something fun and exciting. Although, the façade feels a bit more temporary or simplistic when compared to past years.

