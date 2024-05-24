Universal Orlando HHN 33 Triplets of Terror House Has Been Announced







Universal Orlando has just unveiled yet another one of their upcoming haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 33 this year. This makes the sixth announcement so far.

The new house is called “Triplets of Terror.”

Haunted House Announcement: Triplets of Terror You’re invited to the Barmy triplets’ birthday bash. But beware, they celebrate by recreating their family’s murders. Prepare for a gory gathering. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/aMZxjKnPeQ #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/5jPUXede3o — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 24, 2024

“Triplets of Terror” joins the other five houses announced, including “Slaughter Sinema 2,” “Goblin’s Feast,” “Major Sweets Candy Factory,” “The Museum: Deadly Exhibit,” and “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America.”

Halloween Horror Nights (HHN 33) will run from August 30, 2024-November 3, 2024 at Universal Orlando.

Tickets are on sale now!

