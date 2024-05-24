Universal Orlando HHN 33 Triplets of Terror House Has Been Announced

Universal Orlando has just unveiled yet another one of their upcoming haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 33 this year. This makes the sixth announcement so far.
The new house is called “Triplets of Terror.”
Haunted House Announcement: Triplets of Terror
You’re invited to the Barmy triplets’ birthday bash. But beware, they celebrate by recreating their family’s murders. Prepare for a gory gathering. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/aMZxjKnPeQ #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/5jPUXede3o
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 24, 2024
“Triplets of Terror” joins the other five houses announced, including “Slaughter Sinema 2,” “Goblin’s Feast,” “Major Sweets Candy Factory,” “The Museum: Deadly Exhibit,” and “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America.”
Halloween Horror Nights (HHN 33) will run from August 30, 2024-November 3, 2024 at Universal Orlando.
Tickets are on sale now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.