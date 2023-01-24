Universal Orlando Gets In On Splash Mountain Trolling Too







Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, officially closed a couple of days ago. Since then SeaWorld social media has made a joke about Disney’s closure and now Universal Orlando is making a joke about the closure and people selling alleged Splash Mountain water on eBay.

It all stems from a joke Universal Orlando made about people drinking the water from Walt Disney World fountains back in 2021. They reposted the joke and updated it to poke fun at the eBay sellers trying to cash in on “Splash Mountain” water.

Also, not for selling. https://t.co/2fAQMiS37W — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 24, 2023

The comments are also hilarious:

There we go!!! Waiting for yall to tweet about this 😂 — LeaksSoReal (@leakssoreal) January 24, 2023

There’s money in it! Bottle it and put it in the gift shop! — Miss Peacockery (@MissPeacockery) January 24, 2023

Whoever runs this account needs a raise 😂 — TheSentro (@TheSentro) January 24, 2023

The Universal Orlando Twitter account is known for being savage, especially when it comes to poking fun at Disney. But this hit them twice.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!