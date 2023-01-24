Universal Orlando Gets In On Splash Mountain Trolling Too

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0


Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World, officially closed a couple of days ago. Since then SeaWorld social media has made a joke about Disney’s closure and now Universal Orlando is making a joke about the closure and people selling alleged Splash Mountain water on eBay.

It all stems from a joke Universal Orlando made about people drinking the water from Walt Disney World fountains back in 2021. They reposted the joke and updated it to poke fun at the eBay sellers trying to cash in on “Splash Mountain” water.

The comments are also hilarious:

The Universal Orlando Twitter account is known for being savage, especially when it comes to poking fun at Disney. But this hit them twice.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.