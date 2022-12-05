Universal Orlando December 2022 Park Hours and Early Park Admission Updates

Universal Orlando December Park Hours presents some exciting opportunities for visitors. December starts with hours and procedures typical for a slower time of year. Then, as the days get closer to Christmas week, the park hours increase to accommodate the larger expected crowds. These larger crowds will be enjoying the holiday festivities at Universal Orlando.

For most of this month, Universal Orlando December theme park hours and early park admission procedures match the expected pattern. Early park admission happens only at Islands of Adventure for most of the month. Islands of Adventure has been the sole early park admission option for most of the year. Thus, veteran guests should not be surprised. Also, the daily operating hours match standard procedure, with the theme parks being open officially at 9:00 am and closing on average around 7:00 pm.

However, as we look at operation hours starting around December 17th, we see changes to that pattern. From December 17th through the end of the month, the theme park hours extend to later at 9:00 pm or 10:00 pm often. This extension of later hours commonly happens around the holiday school break period.

Then, on Saturday, December 24th, park hours make a noticeable change through the end of the year. Both theme parks open officially to all guests at 8:00 am. Once again, this adjustment fits a model expected during the busiest time of year at the Orlando area theme parks.

Two more important details should be mentioned about operation hours and procedures starting December 26th. Early park admission happens at both theme parks starting at 7:00 am on that date. Also, the parks close at 10:00 pm during those nights with one significant exception.

That exception leads to my second noteworthy detail. Universal Studios Florida is scheduled to be open until 1:00 am on December 31st. Guests could ring in the “New Year” at the theme park. As of the time of writing, I have seen no information about any special activities that evening. Still, I would expect some soon.

If you are visiting Universal Orlando around Christmas Day through New Year’s Day, I have two final thoughts; one, I wish you good luck since the crowds will be enormous. I suggest arriving early. This would be the time of year when the parks hit maximum capacity, so it is possible that admission will be limited later in the day.

However, if you plan to visit on December 31st, be on the lookout for information about special events that evening at Universal Studios Florida. Universal Orlando theme parks rarely stay open that late for the public so a chance to be there that late would be a great opportunity.

Now, this is Universal Orlando so theme park operating hours and early park admission can change at a moment’s notice so check their official mobile app often. I know that I will be checking often.

Are you planning to visit Universal Orlando during this time of year? If so, please let us know in the comments below.