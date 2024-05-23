Search
Universal Orlando Announces "The Museum: Deadly Exhibit" House For HHN 33

By Kambrea Pratt
We have another new announcement for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 33 at the Universal Orlando Resort. The new house announced is called “The Museum: Deadly Exhibit.”

Universal Orlando posted this on social media today:

 

Previously, Universal Orlando had three haunted house announcements, including “Slaughter Sinema 2,” “Goblin’s Feast,” and “Major Sweets Candy Factory.” This makes the fourth house announcement for the upcoming event.


Halloween Horror Nights will start early this year on August 30 and will run through November 3 at Universal Orlando.

Tickets are on sale now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


