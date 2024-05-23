Universal Orlando Announces “The Museum: Deadly Exhibit” House For HHN 33







We have another new announcement for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 33 at the Universal Orlando Resort. The new house announced is called “The Museum: Deadly Exhibit.”

Universal Orlando posted this on social media today:

Haunted House Announcement: The Museum: Deadly Exhibit You decide to visit the new folklore museum exhibit, The Rotting Stone, when an evil escapes from within, destroying everything in its path. tix now on sale: https://t.co/hhjsr2T4E9 #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/rNS1eVgs3I — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 22, 2024

Previously, Universal Orlando had three haunted house announcements, including “Slaughter Sinema 2,” “Goblin’s Feast,” and “Major Sweets Candy Factory.” This makes the fourth house announcement for the upcoming event.

Haunted House Announcement: Major Sweets Candy Factory You’ve been invited to chaperone a field trip to a candy factory. The deadly delicious treats turn the kids into sugar-fueled fiends. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/DA7SpHYx7Q #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/xaxdMKOyJm — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 21, 2024



Halloween Horror Nights will start early this year on August 30 and will run through November 3 at Universal Orlando.

Tickets are on sale now!

