Universal Orlando Announces Slaughter Sinema 2 House For HHN 33







Universal Orlando has just announced Slaughter Sinema 2 as a haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN 33) event. This sequel to the Slaughter Sinema House in 2018 will feature eight fake films.

Haunted House Announcement: Slaughter Sinema 2 If you’re dying for a b-movie horror marathon, head to the Carey Drive-in. Scream through scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore, spaghetti westerns and more. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/n1FE63M2dI #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/UonKsZD1R1 — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 17, 2024

This will be one of the ten houses set for the event in 2024. Halloween Horror Nights will run from August 30 – November 3 at the Universal Orlando Resort.

