Universal Orlando Announces Slaughter Sinema 2 House For HHN 33

Universal Orlando has just announced Slaughter Sinema 2 as a haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN 33) event. This sequel to the Slaughter Sinema House in 2018 will feature eight fake films.
Haunted House Announcement: Slaughter Sinema 2
If you’re dying for a b-movie horror marathon, head to the Carey Drive-in. Scream through scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore, spaghetti westerns and more. Tix now on sale: https://t.co/n1FE63M2dI #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/UonKsZD1R1
— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 17, 2024
This will be one of the ten houses set for the event in 2024. Halloween Horror Nights will run from August 30 – November 3 at the Universal Orlando Resort.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.