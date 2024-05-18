Search
HomeUniversal OrlandoUniversal Orlando Announces Slaughter Sinema 2 House For HHN 33

Universal Orlando Announces Slaughter Sinema 2 House For HHN 33

Universal Orlando

Published on

By Kambrea Pratt
spot_img


Universal Orlando has just announced Slaughter Sinema 2 as a haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights (HHN 33) event. This sequel to the Slaughter Sinema House in 2018 will feature eight fake films.

This will be one of the ten houses set for the event in 2024.  Halloween Horror Nights will run from August 30 – November 3 at the Universal Orlando Resort.

Tickets are on sale now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



Latest articles

Disney Merchandise

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Plush From Just Play Now Available

Donald Duck will turn 90 years old on June 9, 2024, and to celebrate,...
Star Wars

A ‘Total War: Star Wars’ Video Game is in Development?!

The past couple of years have delivered the most Star Wars games we've seen...
Walt Disney World

A Grandma Allegedly Groped Goofy’s Butt At Walt Disney World

In a recently released police report, it seems that a grandma repeatedly squeezed Goofy's...
Disney News

PTC Calls Out Disney’s Partnership With Max In New Bundle

Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny are teaming up in the streaming wars. Disney recently...

More like this

Disney Merchandise

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Plush From Just Play Now Available

Donald Duck will turn 90 years old on June 9, 2024, and to celebrate,...
Star Wars

A ‘Total War: Star Wars’ Video Game is in Development?!

The past couple of years have delivered the most Star Wars games we've seen...
Walt Disney World

A Grandma Allegedly Groped Goofy’s Butt At Walt Disney World

In a recently released police report, it seems that a grandma repeatedly squeezed Goofy's...

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC. Contents © 2015-2024 WebReef Media, a subsidiary of Clownfish Studios LLC