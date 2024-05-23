Universal Orlando Announces New “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” House For HHN 33







Halloween Horror Nights is only about three months away, and Universal Orlando is making its haunted house announcements on social media. Today, we have a new announcement for the Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America house.

Haunted House Announcement: Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America With La Muerte as your guide, you’ll be begging for piedad from these three terrifying legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza and El Silbón. tix now on sale: https://t.co/9EfUJS6I9E #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/lGDv0PD9Rb — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 23, 2024

This house focuses on cryptids from Latin America, including the Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza, and El Sibon.

The Tlaheulpuchi is a legendary shapeshifting vampire or witch who drinks the blood of infants at night. They usually take the shape of a bird like a vulture. This legend comes from Tlaxcala, Mexico.

La Lechuza is a shapeshifting witch with a human-sized owl body and the face of a woman. Often compared to Harpies. The legend comes from Mexico and Texas.

El Silbon, also known as “The Whistler” is a cursed lost soul after killing his father. Since everyone who sees him dies, the description usually is of a very tall (20-40 feet) emaciated individual. This legend hails from Venezuela.

This house will join the previous ones announced for the HHN 33 event, including “Slaughter Sinema 2,” “Goblin’s Feast,” “Major Sweets Candy Factory,” and “The Museum: Deadly Exhibit.”

Ten houses should be available in total, and we now know half of them.

Halloween Horror Nights will return to Universal Orlando Resort on August 30, 2024, and will run until November 3, 2024.

