Universal Orlando Announces 2024 Mardis Gras Concert Line Up

USA Today has just unveiled the Universal Orlando 2024 concert lineup for their Mardis Gras event running from February 3- April 7, 2024, at the Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza stage.
Here’s a list of the acts currently scheduled to perform:
- Feb. 3: Walker Hayes
- Feb. 10: The All-American Rejects
- Feb. 17: Elle King
- Feb. 18: KC and the Sunshine Band
- Feb. 24: Barenaked Ladies
- March 2: DJ Khaled
- March 9: Ava Max
- March 10: Queen Latifah
- March 16: Luis Fonsi
- March 17: Zedd
Concerts begin at 8:30 PM. The Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza stage is located near the front of the park near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.
These concerts are included with park admission. You can learn more about the Universal Studios Mardis Gras event here.
