Universal Orlando Announces 2024 Mardis Gras Concert Line Up







USA Today has just unveiled the Universal Orlando 2024 concert lineup for their Mardis Gras event running from February 3- April 7, 2024, at the Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza stage.

Here’s a list of the acts currently scheduled to perform:

Feb. 3: Walker Hayes

Feb. 10: The All-American Rejects

Feb. 17: Elle King

Feb. 18: KC and the Sunshine Band

Feb. 24: Barenaked Ladies

March 2: DJ Khaled

March 9: Ava Max

March 10: Queen Latifah

March 16: Luis Fonsi

March 17: Zedd

Concerts begin at 8:30 PM. The Universal Studios Florida’s Music Plaza stage is located near the front of the park near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

These concerts are included with park admission. You can learn more about the Universal Studios Mardis Gras event here.

