Universal Is Posting Five Part Series About the Creation of Epic Universe







Universal is gearing up to launch their newest park in Universal Orlando called Epic Universe. Ahead of the opening in 2025, Universal will post five videos in a series about the creation of this new park. The first video, “Introducing Universal Epic Universe,” examines the thought process behind the creation.

Steven Spielberg is also in the video as he is a consultant on the new theme park.

Take a look!

The video write-up says:

Some of the creative team behind Universal Epic Universe introduce details about this amazing new theme park, opening 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. The first installment of this video series presents an overview of Epic Universe along with the reveal of each of the five astonishing worlds which make up the park.”

Overall this park looks fantastic! I can’t wait to see it in person!

What do you think? Doesn’t it look amazing?

Source: Universal Orlando PR