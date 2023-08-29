Universal Files New Trademarks Likely For The Dark Universe at Epic Universe







It seems that we may have some trademark filings that could be names for the attractions related to Universal Monsters for the upcoming Epic Universe park at Universal Orlando. These marks seem to be related to the Universal Monsters area that is believed to be called the “Dark Universe” area of the new park.

Credit where it is due; this information came from the Orlando Park Stop. If you are a Universal Orlando fan, I strongly recommend you check out her site because it’s amazing and is full of information and images. More information than I’m going to include here, so please check it out if you are interested in Epic Universe.

Here are the trademarks that have been filed, presumably for this section of the new theme park.

Darkmoor

Darkmoor could be the name of the village the land is located in. Like Batuu is the name of the port in Galaxy’s Edge.

Pretorius’ Scientific Oddities

This is the name for a retail location in the park. The name itself may sound familiar as Dr. Pretorius was from the film version of ‘The Bride of Frankenstein.’

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

This is likely the name for the big indoor track attraction that everyone is excited about. The Orlando Park Stop indicates that the rumor is all the Universal Monsters will appear in this attraction that will begin in Dr. Frankenstein’s lab.

De Lacey’s

Yet another name related to the Frankenstein story will likely be a snack shop done with a cottage exterior.

Burning Blade

This is likely to be a structure that looks like the iconic burning windmill from the story. The permit lists “flame effects.” If true, this will be amazing!

That’s where it stands right now for trademarks involving the Universal Monster area. We know there will be two attractions. The Curse of the Werewolf will be a spinning rollercoaster, and Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment will be an indoor attraction using a ride system similar to what is being used on the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey attraction at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Source: Orlando Park Stop