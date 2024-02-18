Universal Epic Universe Super Nintendo Land Is Coming Along Nicely

Today, we are going to head over to Universal Orlando to take a look at where the construction is over there. One of the most highly anticipated additions coming to Epic Universe is the Florida version of Super Nintendo Land. Unlike the one in Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando will also have a Donkey Kong area.

Thanks to @bioreconstruct on X, we have a look at the current construction status. 

Here is the status of the Mushroom Kingdom. 

They are doing ride testing on Yoshi’s Adventure.

Mount Beanpole is coming along nicely.

Donkey Kong

Here is something people are quite excited about! The new Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness coaster!

Here, we can see some of the amazing theming to the walls around the coaster.

 

I love the look and the color palette on this!

It’s coming along nicely! 

I am looking forward to seeing the finished Donkey Kong land in Japan when it opens this spring. 

This is what the Mine Cart Madness attraction ride system will be like.

I’m so excited!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

