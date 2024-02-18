Universal Epic Universe Super Nintendo Land Is Coming Along Nicely







Today, we are going to head over to Universal Orlando to take a look at where the construction is over there. One of the most highly anticipated additions coming to Epic Universe is the Florida version of Super Nintendo Land. Unlike the one in Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando will also have a Donkey Kong area.

Thanks to @bioreconstruct on X, we have a look at the current construction status.

Here is the status of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Aerial overview of the Mushroom Kingdom in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/pCbnZbEgm6 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

They are doing ride testing on Yoshi’s Adventure.

Aerial photo of ride testing of Yoshi’s Adventure. Each car in protective coverings, with dummies to simulate weight of riders. Temporary scrims along the track. pic.twitter.com/iX8r5802CZ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

Mount Beanpole is coming along nicely.

Aerial photo of Mount Beanpole in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/nDNieyMAPq — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

Donkey Kong

Here is something people are quite excited about! The new Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness coaster!

Aerial overview of the Donkey Kong roller coaster in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/jns8zDXLi7 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

Aerial photos of work at the top of the Donkey Kong roller coaster lift hill. pic.twitter.com/MGLKdEqwtM — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

Aerial photo of rock work being sculpted at the Donkey Kong roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/ejSRhUG0ed — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

Here, we can see some of the amazing theming to the walls around the coaster.

Aerial overview of outdoor sections of the Donkey Kong roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/CfzpU45Dlv — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

I love the look and the color palette on this!

Aerial photo of trestles being added to the Donkey Kong roller coaster in Super Nintendo World. pic.twitter.com/M2XWHtgOK7 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

Aerial look at details of a blue block wall area of the Donkey Kong roller coaster. Plants are added and then the blocks behind them are completed. pic.twitter.com/074dp4aEPH — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 17, 2024

It’s coming along nicely!

I am looking forward to seeing the finished Donkey Kong land in Japan when it opens this spring.

The new Donkey Kong mine cart madness ride as viewed from Hogwarts at Universal Studios Japan. The ride is due to open later this year.https://t.co/gdPEin89Y6 pic.twitter.com/XCF8weyIw1 — Dr Tom Tilley (@DrTomTilley) February 1, 2024

This is what the Mine Cart Madness attraction ride system will be like.

The new DK ride is gonna be insane! Donkey Kong land and “track-jumping” roller coaster, opening in 2024 at Universal Studios Japan and 2025 at the new Universal Epic Universe in Orlando. Source: https://t.co/x5sbmr46kN pic.twitter.com/OHLZT58oWc — Smash JT (@SmashJT) January 18, 2024

I’m so excited!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: @bioreconstruct