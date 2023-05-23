Universal Destinations and Experiences releases the ‘This is Universal’ series







While many Universal theme park fans are waiting for Halloween Horror Nights announcements or an opening date for the new Minion Blast attraction, another announcement happened. Universal Destinations and Experiences’ trip-planning hub, Discover Universal, debuts a brand-new digital travel show, “This is Universal.”

“This is Universal” is an “unscripted” six-part series that provides viewers with a look at what Universal Orlando Resort offers through the eyes of first-time visitors. “This is Universal” is the latest series to premiere on Discover Universal’s platform. Discover Universal serves as a way for Universal Destinations and Experiences to convey its message in a different medium.

This is Universal

“This is Universal” intends to reflect the format of popular travel shows many guests already know. Universal claims this series succinctly captures the exhilarating entertainment and hold-on-tight thrills of a Universal vacation through this platform.

The most recent series follows “first-time visitors” Paige and Jimmy, a Kansas-based couple with two daughters who haven’t had a vacation in three years. They decide to check out Universal Orlando Resort’s offerings and enlist the help of Jake, a “Universal superfan and theme park aficionado,” to guide them on a whirlwind tour.

As they journey through Universal Orlando Resort’s two theme parks and Volcano Bay, its fabulous water park, and on-site hotels, viewers will see the genuine and unscripted reactions of Paige and Jimmy as they explore. These experiences range from the Jurassic World Velocicoaster to the relaxing vibe of Universal Volcano Bay. Their tour guide, Jake, tags along and, according to Universal, provides the perfect balance of valuable advice and laughs.

Universal Destinations and Experiences

Guests can stream all six episodes now on the Discover Universal hub. Future seasons of “This is Universal” will feature Universal Studios Hollywood and other Universal parks. The Discover Universal platform also offers planning videos produced by Universal. A podcast also exists within this platform to help encourage visitors to come to Universal Orlando Resort.

Having watched the series, we will let you decide the level of “unscripted” that these trip-planning videos produced by Universal Destinations and Experiences actually were. However, it is nice to see Universal expand its influence in preparation for 2025 with Universal’s Epic Universe opening.