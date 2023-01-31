Universal CityWalk Orlando Hosting Several Exciting Events Starting in February







February will bring several opportunities for Universal Orland guests to celebrate in the Universal CityWalk Orlando. Some of these happen in March and April also. The events involve celebrating Bob Marley’s birthday, Mardi Gras after parties at Pat O Brien’s, the Cursed Coconut Club, a Super Bowl celebration, a Fat Tuesday event, and a St. Patrick’s day event.

The events announced by Universal Orlando for CityWalk look like this:

Bob Marley’s Birthday Jam – February 4

On this day, also the first day of Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando, guests can celebrate Bob Marley. This event runs from 3:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Bob Marley’s Birthday Jam at Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom allows guests to enjoy various unique entertainment options. These include performances by live bands, steel drummers, a DJ, stilt walkers, and more. Some exclusive food and beverage offerings make up part of this event also. will also be involved. Universal Orlando encourages reservations for this event. Reservations can be made online and by calling 407-224-3663.

Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party – select nights during Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras

Guests can continue to let the good times roll after the theme parks close during Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party. On select nights, from 4:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. during Mardi Gras season at Universal Orlando, this after-party rocks on. This party includes live DJs, stilt walkers, and exclusive food and drink offerings. Once again, Universal Orlando recommends reservations.

Cursed Coconut Club

During Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras season, the Red Coconut Club will transform into the Cursed Coconut Club. This pattern of converting this location into the theme of the season has been seen over the last few months. One example would be the holiday version. Universal Orlando boasts that this will be the ultimate Mardi Gras lounge experience. On select nights February 4 – April 16, guests can explore the mysteries of the venue’s highly-themed, bayou-inspired atmosphere. Some entertainment will be offered along with exclusive drink options. Universal Orlando stated that guests should consult the Universal Orlando mobile app for dates and hours of operation.

Super Bowl LVII Experience at NBC Sports Grill & Brew – Feb. 12

NBC Sports Grill & Brew will host its 7th annual Super Bowl dining experience. With over 100 HD screens, any seat will be able to view the Super Bowl coverage on Feb. 12. Guests can experience live entertainment, memorable characters, and exclusive food and drink options – including more than 100 beers on draft and in bottles, along with a house-designed and locally-made IPA. Table reservations are required and will be accommodated on a first- come, first-served basis, according to Universal Orlando.

Pat O’Brien’s Fat Tuesday Celebration

On February 21, Pat O’Brien’s will host its annual Fat Tuesday celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. After catching beads and enjoying food at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, guests can head to this venue for live entertainment, such as a dueling piano set. As you would expect, exclusive food and drink offerings will be sold. Reservations are encouraged.

Pat O’Brien’s St. Patty’s Day Celebration – March 17 and 18

Pat O’Brien’s will also host a special “St. Patty’s Day” celebration at Pat O’Brien’s on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, from 2:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. Guests will enjoy exclusive food and drink options and live entertainment, such as a DJ, band, stilt walkers, and a dueling piano set. Once again, reservations can be made.

Based on these announcements, CityWalk will offer many ways to party in the next few months. Will you be trying these events out? Let us know in the comments below.