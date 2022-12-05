Universal Announces New Wands Coming To Ollivanders

Universal Parks & Resorts has announced several new wands are coming to Ollivanders. There are also four unique interactive wands, one per Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort. According to Universal, the new wands now come with “wand lore,” which “details the distinct properties of that specific wand and the attributes of its ideal owner.”

The twelve wands available globally are:

Aspen

Black Walnut

Chestnut

Ebony

Elm

English Oak

Hornbeam

Laurel

Maple

Poplar

Sycamore

Yew

Check out the gallery below for the twelve new magical twigs and the wand lore unique to each.

If you want to track down the four unique wands, check out the images below of the ones found at Universal Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Beijing. Check them out below.

The larch and phoenix feather wand is at Universal Orlando Resort.

The walnut and dragon heartstring wand can be found in Universal Studios Hollywood.

The cherry and unicorn hair wand can be picked up from Universal Studios Japan.

The red oak and unicorn hair wand is exclusive to Universal Beijing Resort.

Prices for the new wands were not made available. The last time I checked, interactive wands were going for $59. Regardless of which wand you choose, the tool of the magically inclined work on various objects within Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, and Knockturn Alley Spell.

[Source: Universal Parks & Resorts]