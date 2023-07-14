Universal Announced Passholder Perks For Halloween Horror Nights and Tribute Store Preview







Universal Orlando has posted a list of amazing “Perks” that their passholders (UOAP) can utilize to live Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) to the fullest. The perks do vary by type of annual pass, so make sure you know which type you have.

Let’s take a look!

UOAP Premier Holders can get one free night of Halloween Horror Nights on select dates.

“Enjoy one (1) free night of admission to Halloween Horror Nights on select nights. Just present your valid Premier Annual Pass at any Universal Studios Florida turnstile.

Valid only on one (1) of the following dates: September 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, October 4, 5, November 1, 2.”

Early Access to Tribute Store.

“Be among the first to access the Tribute Store and get your claws on exclusive Halloween Horror Nights Passholder merchandise: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 11:00am–park close.”

Discounted Tickets, Tours and Treats.

Passholders can receive discounts on special tours, single-night tickets and even on the food and beverages during the event.

"*Single Night Tickets: Sept. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30 (Savings versus front gate. Subject to availability. Pricing varies by date. Restrictions apply.) Online purchase only **R.I.P. Tour & Private R.I.P. Tour: Premier and Preferred Passholders enjoy 10% off. Power Passholders get 5% off. Call 1(866) 346-9350 for R.I.P. Tour details and to book. Dining Discounts: Premier Passholders get 15% off and Preferred Passholders receive 10% off Halloween Horror Nights Food and Beverage Tents on event nights."

Parking Discounts

Premier Pass : Free Prime Parking on event nights

: Free Prime Parking on event nights Preferred Pass : Free Regular Parking on event nights

Power Pass: 50% off Regular Parking on event nights" Free Collectible "Show your devotion to the horror with a free UOAP Passholder Exclusive Collectible. Pick-up is located in Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, while supplies last. Islands of Adventure: UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon

Universal Studios Florida: Five and Dime in Hollywood" Hotel and Package Discounts "You may leave screaming, but you'll arrive happy with these parking perks.

If you are coming in for the event from outside the area you can get hotel and package discounts as well.

Stay and scream with an exclusive Passholder Hotel & Event Ticket Package***, including a dedicated entry gate, complimentary transportation to the event, and more. Plus, Passholders save 35% on hotels."

You can learn more by visiting the Universal Orlando website

What do you think? Comment and let us know!