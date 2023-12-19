Univeral Studios Great Britain? Universal To Potentially Open New Theme Park in Great Britain







Universal is likely opening up yet another theme park. This time, the new location will be in Great Britain. Alicia Stella from Orlando Park Stop (which is definitely a site we recommend you check out) has found information pertaining to registered domain names and a possible theme park location.

According to what she found out, NBC Universal Media, LLC registered two domain names.

One for “Universal Great Britain” and one for “Universal Studios Great Britain.” These were registered when Universal purchased land in Bedford Borough, England.

Universal confirmed the acquisition.

Since Alicia Stella made her video about it, the publication “Bedford Independent” has stated they have confirmed the land acquisition to be true and even got a statement from Universal Destinations & Experiences.

“We recently acquired land in Bedford [Borough] and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site. It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed, and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”

However, it is important to note that it is currently a “potential park,” according to Universal. It may or may not come to fruition, but it does seem like an awful lot of expense, time, and money for something they aren’t actively moving forward on.

Supporting evidence.

It all adds up as Comcast’s third-quarter earnings report indicated that they had spent over $271 million on “the acquisition of land for potential theme park expansion opportunities.”

Plus, as Ms Stella points out, they also took control of a UK construction company called Cloud Wing UK Unlimited this year.

The land is located less than 50 miles north of London. It is also located near railways and roads that give it great access points.

At this time, no announcements have been made about what kind of IP or attractions guests can expect at this location. But given it’s in Great Britain, I am willing to bet Harry Potter will play a part in the theme park. If it doesn’t, that is a wasted opportunity.

According to the rumors, this park will not clone attractions from Universal Orlando to set it apart.

Here is the great video done by Alicia Stella.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: My friend Gina, and Orlando Park Stop