Uh Oh! Disney is Going to Crack Down on Disney+ Password Sharing







It’s not just Netflix that is cracking down on password sharing. Now Disney is cracking down on password sharing on Disney+, according to CEO Bob Iger during the company’s latest earnings call earlier this afternoon.

He said Disney is “actively exploring ways to address account sharing” and that they will will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies” later this year.

“While it is likely you’ll see some impact in calendar 24, it’s possible that… the work will not be completed within the calendar year,” the Disney CEO said. “But we certainly have established this as a real priority, and we actually think that there’s an opportunity here to help us grow our business.”

Netflix made waves in the streaming world by going after folks who share their passwords. You know, that thing where your friend’s cousin’s roommate’s dog has access to your account? While sharing logins has been a casual thing for ages, Netflix claims they want to make sure things are fair, keep content accessible, and keep their service on the up and up.