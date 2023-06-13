Ubisoft Falsely Calls ‘Outlaws’ The 1st Open-World Star Wars Game







When I opened up Twitter today, I saw an advertisement for Ubisoft’s upcoming Star Wars third-person adventure Outlaws. The publisher/developer claims the title would allow us to “experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game…”

First-ever open-world game set in a galaxy far, far away? What? As pointed out by several already on Twitter, the claim is false. Outlaws is a bit late, considering Star Wars Galaxies game out twenty years ago.

The 2003-launched MMORPG allowed players to travel to several planets, explore, create cities, and live whatever they wanted in the pre-Disney Trilogy Star Wars Universe. The sadly (officially) defunct game was possibly the most “open-world” a game of this scale could be.

If we want to flash forward into the 2010s, Star Wars: The Old Republic is another MMORPG that did some of the same things as Galaxies. Again, it allowed us to explore open worlds set in a time long before the Galactic Empire. Thankfully, this game is still up and running.

I will give Ubisoft the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the company meant the first non-MMORPG open-world Star Wars game.

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game and become the galaxy's most wanted in #StarWarsOutlaws. — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) June 12, 2023

In case UbiSoft pulls the tweets down, here’s a screenshot of the inaccurate claim:

I’ll give Ubisoft credit for creating a slick trailer. The 10-minute gameplay walkthrough also gave me a little hope. It’s a nice change of pace to focus on gunslinging rather than lightsaber swinging.

The HUD looks limited, which I’m thankful for. I want to see the environment, not a dozen icons, mini-maps, and whatnot. The cover mechanics also look fun, reminding me of the various shootouts in A New Hope and Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars: Outlaws has a lot going for it as long as it doesn’t fall into the typical Ubisoft pitfalls: too much pay-to-win DLC, five different versions of the game at launch, season passes, hunting down beacons to reveal parts of a map.

Outside of gameplay annoyances, Outlaws must avoid one of the biggest problems that Star Wars games faced for several years: not letting us play as baddies. We don’t need everything to be a redemption story about a scumbag or an Imperial jumping ship to help the Rebel Alliance. Let us be rogues.

The downfall of Battlefront 2‘s story was seeing the paint-by-numbers hardened believer of the Empire suddenly turning on them because, shocker, the Emporer was not a nice fellow.

