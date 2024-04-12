Two New Retail Locations Coming To Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World

Disney has just announced two new retail locations for the Splash Mountain retheme of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Critter Co-Op will be where the Briar Patch once occupied. Tiana’s Bayou General will also open in the new area.
Disney Imagineering posted the following to their Instagram account:
“Dig a little deeper into Tiana’s story at Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou General, two retail locations coming to #TianasBayouAdventure at @WaltDisneyWorld!”
Here is a look at the photos.
You can see the characters from the attraction. Rufus and Apollo.
Previously Disney showcased Apollo and Rufus as plush along with Beau the opossum. It makes sense they would be the focus on the store as we know there will be merchandise of them.
The signboard in the window is especially cute!
I especially love the quilting with pine needles and thread.
The new stores will be coming soon to Walt Disney World’s Frontierland area.
