Two New Disney x Alex and Ani Bracelets Are Now Available

It’s been a while since we’ve seen some new Alex and Ani pieces on Shop Disney. In years past we’ve been bombarded with constant, new offerings. That’s slowed down, but we have a couple of new bangles today!
Let’s take a look!
Disney Main Entrance Plaque Bangle – $44.99
“Escape the the workaday life in 2023 wearing this bangle by Alex and Ani. The iconic Disney Parks Main Entrance Plaque is adapted for a brass bracelet charm with Rafaelean Gold finish, reminding us ”Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.”
- Recycled brass charm
- Engraved ”Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy” Main Entrance plaque
- Plus + Positive Energy, Made in America With Love, Recycle and Mickey icon tags
- Rafaelian gold finish
- Expandable for perfect fit
- Nickel Free
- Brass
- Expandable from 2” to 3 1/2”
- Made in U.S.A.”
Walt Disney ”It’s Kind of Fun to Do the Impossible” Bangle – $49.99
“Embrace the power of the possible in 2023 with this goldtone bangle by Alex and Ani. The colorful enamel cloisonne charm features Walt Disney’s memorable quote ”It’s kind of fun to do the impossible” to help summon a touch of the maestro’s style.
- Enamel cloisonné charm with Walt Disney ”It’s kind of fun to do the impossible” mantra
- Star charm with Mickey icon cutout
- Goldtone finish
- Expandable for perfect fit
- Nickel-free
- Plus + Positive Energy, Made in America With Love, Recycle and Mickey icon tags
- Brass
- Expandable from 2” to 3 1/2”
- Made in U.S.A.“
I do love that these are made in the U.S.A. too!
These two bangles and many other styles are available on Shop Disney now!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
