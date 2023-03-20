Two New Disney x Alex and Ani Bracelets Are Now Available







It’s been a while since we’ve seen some new Alex and Ani pieces on Shop Disney. In years past we’ve been bombarded with constant, new offerings. That’s slowed down, but we have a couple of new bangles today!

Let’s take a look!

“Escape the the workaday life in 2023 wearing this bangle by Alex and Ani. The iconic Disney Parks Main Entrance Plaque is adapted for a brass bracelet charm with Rafaelean Gold finish, reminding us ”Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.”

Recycled brass charm

Engraved ”Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy” Main Entrance plaque

Plus + Positive Energy, Made in America With Love, Recycle and Mickey icon tags

Rafaelian gold finish

Expandable for perfect fit

Nickel Free

Brass

Expandable from 2” to 3 1/2”

Made in U.S.A.”

“Embrace the power of the possible in 2023 with this goldtone bangle by Alex and Ani. The colorful enamel cloisonne charm features Walt Disney’s memorable quote ”It’s kind of fun to do the impossible” to help summon a touch of the maestro’s style.

Enamel cloisonné charm with Walt Disney ”It’s kind of fun to do the impossible” mantra

Star charm with Mickey icon cutout

Goldtone finish

Expandable for perfect fit

Nickel-free

Plus + Positive Energy, Made in America With Love, Recycle and Mickey icon tags

Brass

Expandable from 2” to 3 1/2”

Made in U.S.A.“

I do love that these are made in the U.S.A. too!

These two bangles and many other styles are available on Shop Disney now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!