Two New Disney Alex and Ani Bracelets Now Available

It’s Monday and that means merchandise drops! Today we have two new Alex and Ani bracelets that are now available on Shop Disney. However, the prices are starting to creep up more and more.
Let’s take a look!
Floral Minnie Mouse Ear Headband Bangle – $59.99
“The most beloved of accessories inspires this adorable Minnie Mouse ear headband bangle by Alex and Ani. The adjustable brass bracelet features three charms highlighted in the prettiest shade of yellow. There is the little Minnie ear headband charm decorated with flowers, a yellow crystal charm and a flower charm. It’s the loveliest way to wear your Minnie ear headband every day of the year.
- Brass charms
- Including: Minnie Mouse ear headband, flower and yellow crystal
- Adjustable brass chain for perfect fit
- Brass / epoxy / crystal
- Minnie ear headband charm: approx. 1/2” x 1/2”
- Yellow crystal charm: approx 1/3” x 1/3”
- Daisy charm: approx. 1/3” x 1/3”
- Bangle expandable from 2” to 3 1/2”
- Made in the U.S.A.“
Mom Cupcake Alex and Ani Bangle -$54.99
“The loveliest way to show Mom how sweet she is, this Minnie Mouse icon cupcake and ”Mom” bangle by Alex and Ani features adorable charms that speak volumes. The Minnie Mouse icon cupcake is ”topped” with a cherry-red heart. The Mickey Mouse icon in the ”Mom” charm sparkles with a crystal. The adjustable silvertone bracelet also includes signature Alex and Ani charms for a look that Mom will love.
- Minnie Mouse icon cupcake charm
- ”Mom” charm accented with crystal
- Plus Mickey Mouse icon, ”Infused With Positive Energy,” ”Made in America With Love,” and ”Recycle” tags
- Silvertone finish
- Adjustable for perfect fit
- Brass / epoxy / plastic
- Cupcake charm: approx. 1/2” x 1/2”
- ”Mom” charm: approx. 1/2” x 1/4”
- Expandable from 2” to 3 1/2”
- Made in the USA“
We aren’t getting the number of Alex and Ani releases we used to get, but the prices are a lot higher than they used to be.
