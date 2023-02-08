Two New Disney 100 Funko Movie Poster Pops! Now Available For Preorder







Funko and Disney have partnered up again to bring two more Funko Pop! Movie Poster figures for the Disney100 Anniversary.

Disney 100 Cinderella with Jaq Pop! Movie Poster – $59.99

Amazon Link (pre-order for March 14, 2023.)

Entertainment Earth Link (pre-order March, 2023.)

“Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with charming Princess Cinderella from the timeless film, Cinderella! This Disney 100 Cinderella with Jaq Pop! Movie Poster with Case includes the classic movie’s iconic poster art, featuring Cinderella dancing with her pal Jaz. Measures approximately 11-inches wide x 17-inches tall x 5 1/2-inches deep and comes packaged in a window display box.”

Disney 100 Dumbo with Timothy Pop! Movie Poster – $59.99

Amazon Link (pre-order for May 1, 2023.)

Entertainment Earth Link (pre-order May, 2023.)

“Celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary with the sweetest elephant with the largest ears! Relive the magic of iconic Disney film, Dumbo! This Disney 100 Dumbo with Timothy Pop! Movie Poster with Case includes the movie’s iconic poster art and comes packaged in a window display box.”

These items can be pre-ordered now.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!