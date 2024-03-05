Two Marvel and Two Star Wars Disney+ Shows Will Release as 4K Blu-Ray Collectors Editions







Disney has announced that they will release four more 4K Blu-Ray editions of Disney+ shows, including two from Marvel and two ‘Star Wars’ offerings. Marvel will release The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Moon Knight, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars: Andor in new ‘Collector’s Edition’ 4K BD editions set to drop on April 30.

However, you can preorder them beginning on March 12, 2034.

As Disney did with Loki Season 1, Wandavision, and seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, these will be steelbook editions with bonus content.

Let’s take a look!

Marvel

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season

This set will be on two disks for about 304 minutes of total runtime.

Bonus Features

Featurette on Cap’s Sheild- Anthony Mackie and the team behind the show discuss the iconic shield and how they brought the “prop to life” for the show.

Gag Reel

Two deleted scenes

A making of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier documentary.

Moon Knight: The Complete First Season

This set will also have two disks and will run for about 288 minutes.

Bonus Features

Featurette on the Egyptian mythology that inspired the series.

Gag Reel

Two deleted scenes

A Making Of Moon Knight documentary.

Star Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series

For this set you can expect two disks and run time of about 261 minutes.

Bonus Features

Director’s commentary for the series finale (Deborah Chow)

Three featurettes

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan), Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader) and Deborah Chow discuss the lightsaber battles between Obi-Wan and Vader. The lore behind the Inquisitors and why Vader looks the way he does. How they designed new locations.

Andor: The Complete First Season

This set is longer with three disks at about 546 minutes.

Bonus Features

Five Featurettes come with this one that includes discussion with the cast and crew as well as behind-the-scenes looks at the shoot in Scotland, special effects and more.

These will be available for pre-order in a week.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!