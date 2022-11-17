Two Disney Specials Coming to ABC This Holiday Season

Disney has just announced the times of two holiday favorite specials coming to ABC for 2023. The first one is ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ in November and the second one is ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade in December.

On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 27, Disney fans can watch Derek and Julianne Hough return to host the annual “Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration‘ from 8-10PM EST on ABC and it will also stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting on Monday, November 28th.

During the show, which was taped in Walt Disney World, Disneyland and onboard the Disney Wish.

Musical Performances include:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley

Becky G – “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo

Black Eyed Peas – “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”

Chloe Flower – “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Il Volo – “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”

Jordin Sparks – “Trapmas Medley”

Maren Morris – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Meghan Trainor – “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley

Ne-Yo – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G

Run DMC – “Christmas in Hollis”

On Christmas Day, December 25th, fans can watch the ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade‘ from 10AM -12 PM EST / 7AM – 9AM PST on ABC and it will stream live on Hulu.

This one will be hosted by Sherry Cola (“Good Trouble”) and Marcus Scribner (“grown-ish”.)

Musical performances for “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (aside from the actual parade0 include the following:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Officially Christmas”

Black Eyed Peas – “Carol of the Bells”

Chloe Flower – “A Liberace Christmas”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List”

Maren Morris – “When You Wish Upon a Star”

Meghan Trainor – “My Kind of Present”

Ne-Yo – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Il Volo – “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”

