Two Disney Movies Join the National Film Registry

The Walt Disney Company announced on December 14th that two of its films were inducted into the National Film Registry. 1989’s The Little Mermaid and 2008’s Iron Man were recognized by the Library of Congress along with 23 other movies.

Twenty-two other Disney films have been added to the National Film Registry since 1989. Each year 25 films are named into the National Film Registry. Reportedly this year, there were 6,865 films submitted for consideration from online nominations from the general public. The films that are named to the registry are deemed “culturally, historically, or esthetically important.”

Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress stated, “Films have become absolutely central to American culture by helping tell our national story for more than 125 years. We are proud to add 25 more films by a group of vibrant and diverse filmmakers to the National Film Registry as we preserve our cinematic heritage. We’re grateful to the entire film community for collaborating with the Library of Congress to ensure these films are preserved for the future.”

1989’s The Little Mermaid was inducted as “it kicked off Disney’s renaissance of animated musical films.” Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, said of the addition of the film into the registry, “I’m thrilled and honored on behalf of my character and The Walt Disney Company for the Library selecting our very special film.” She added that it “is really amazing and such an honor.”

2008’s Iron Man, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, “launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” The MCU now includes thirty feature films and several television shows. Robert Downey Jr. went on to reprise his role as Tony Stark in two more Iron Man sequels, four Avengers films, and Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony Stark’s story ended in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The Walt Disney Company listed all the other movies that have made it into the National Film Registry: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) in 1989; Fantasia (1940) in 1990; Pinocchio (1940) in 1994; Steamboat Willie (1928) in 1998; Beauty and the Beast (1991) in 2002; Toy Story (1995) in 2005; Three Little Pigs (1933) in 2007; Disneyland Dream (1956) in 2009; Bambi (1942) in 2011; Mary Poppins (1964) in 2013; The Old Mill (1937) and The Story of Menstruation (1946) in 2015; The Lion King (1994), Rushmore (1998), and Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) in 2016; Dumbo (1941) in 2017; Cinderella (1950) in 2018; Old Yeller (1957) and Sleeping Beauty (1959) in 2019; and Flowers and Trees (1932), Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983), and WALL-E (2008) in 2021.

