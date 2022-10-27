Twitter Reacts To Disney CEO’s Comments About Limiting Entry For A “Great Experience”

By
Kambrea Pratt
-
0

Yesterday Disney CEO, Bob Chapek, took part in a Wall Street Journal live stream to answer questions about the direction of the Walt Disney Company. During the interview Chapek was asked about how Disney is managing the crowds and the “die hard” fans.

WSJ-“You mentioned the passionate Disney fanbase….they go online, they have forums, they debate your pricing. Some love it. Some hate it. What’s the line on continuing to manage it as you have but not alienating those customers, those die hards?

 

To which Bob Chapek responded:

“We want to guarantee a great guest experience, no matter when people come. If they come the second Tuesday in September we want them to have a great guest experience. Maybe that wouldn’t have been so hard in the past. But if they come the day after Thanksgiving we also want to guarantee that they’re going to have a great experience.”

How? By raising the prices and making planning so convoluted that you need a vacation from your vacation? Disney is raising prices but seemingly packing more and more people into the parks, which is a win-win for them, but not for the guest experience.

Also, how can he “guarantee” that? Disney has set it up in such a way that people have to pay more money to potentially have a better experience. How is that a guarantee for those that can’t or don’t spend the extra money?

He continued:

The people that actually come into the park that day. We want them to have a great experience. That no matter what day you come you are guaranteed to get that magical experience that creates magical memories that last a lifetime.

Again, it is not as magical as it used to be. It’s far more stressful, crowded and expensive. I also found it interesting his comment in regards to the fan boards saying “The people who actually come to the park that day” meaning the ones there and not the ones talking about it online.

He goes on about how you have to manage demand by controlling the number of people you let in or turn them away at the gate.  Instead of a family from Denver, this time he uses a family from Seattle.

However one of the biggest complaints I have heard is about how crowded the parks are. Disney has been saying they increase prices to control demand and then allow the same amount or more people in at higher prices. What the Reservation system does is limit how many guests that can come in depending on their passes. By limiting Annual Passholders it frees up more room for guests paying more per day. Making the profits higher.

Maximizing Shareholder value is what he really cares about. The way to do that is increase profits. It is not about guest experience it’s about shareholder value.

Scott Gustin on Twitter posted some of the quotes from the interview.

 

Here’s the reaction from Twitter:

 

 

Yes this!

This is true. People will buy tickets and not have park reservations and be told too bad when they get there!

This is what I am talking about. He keeps saying that it “guarantees the best experience” when it does not.

I have mentioned this before as well. Disney has limited capacity in the past and control the various “groups” for park pass reservation availability then says that the demand is so high they can charge more. It always seemed a bit suspicious to me.

The comments go on and on.

Disney parks fans are turning. This might be why Disney is desperately trying to fill rooms and offering several discounts at once for both Christmas 2022 and four months of 2023! They even put up a Disney Parks Blog article entitled 3 Ways to Save on Your Next Walt Disney World Stay to persuade people to book.

What do you think about what Chapek said? Comment and let us know!


Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.