Troy Baker Wants To Voice Daredevil In a Marvel Video Game

Getting to play a Marvel super hero seems to be something that a lot of actors nowadays want on their resume. Not just in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also in television and even video games. The world of animation and video games aren’t as restrictive as the MCU is, so there are more opportunities for those who want to play specific characters.







One of those actors in voice actor Troy Baker. Baker is a well known veteran voice actor who has appeared in various anime, television series and video games. He is perhaps best known for his roles in The Last of Us, various Batman projects and the Naruto series.



Baker is also no stranger to the world of Marvel, having appeared in shows like The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Avengers Assemble, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H., Guardians of the Galaxy and the Marvel Anime series. He also voiced Nova in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.



But in a recent interview the actor revealed one specific character that he wants to voice in a possible future Marvel video game:



“I am a huge Daredevil fan. What Charlie Cox did for the show was amazing, and I had the opportunity to talk to him about it, and I told him what his performance of Daredevil meant. I want to either A) play Matt Murdock in a game, or B) I want to direct the game.“







“The reason why we play games is because that character can do something that I can’t. What does that game look like when I can do something that the character can’t? That is what really intrigues me about making that game, and it would be a big challenge for me as an actor, to be able to play someone who was not sighted. I’ve already played Batman, now I just need to play Daredevil. We’ll see.“



While there are no current Daredevil games currently in development there are a decent amount of Marvel games currently in production. Perhaps in the future if there is enough interest maybe we could see Baker get his wish.



