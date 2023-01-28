Tron Lightcycle Run Will Use Virtual Queue and Individual Lightning Lane. What is That Going To Cost?







The Disney Parks Blog has recently posted an article about “Top 4 Things to Know Before TRON Lightcycle / Run Opens on 4/4.” A know before you you go type article that lays out how you can ride, the new locker system and Photopass information. But the big take-away is that it’s going to open with Virtual Queue and Lightning Lane.

I don’t think anyone is surprised about the Virtual Queue. That’s been standard for new attractions at Disney Parks since Rise of the Resistance opened. Many hate it, but that’s okay, Disney is not one to miss out on any upcharge they can get. So if you want you can just buy Individual Lighting Lane passes per person to ride. I can’t wait to see what that is going to cost. If Disney thinks they can get away with a $30+ price tag, I’m sure they will push it to see. Earlier I was joking with our writers that I could see them going up to $50, arguing that the price needs to meet the demand.

It’s hard enough to get a Virtual Queue spot, but then Disney is going to take an unspecified amount of “inventory” and upcharge it, making it even harder. Because Disney keeps talking about “supply and demand” they will get all they can out of it.

I thought Bob Iger was going for “value” now? But I digress.

The four points about Tron Disney wants you to know are:

You will need to use the Virtual Queue. You can pay for the Individual Lighting Lane You will need to store your personal belongings in their new locker system.

New complimentary, double-sided and digitized lockers will be available inside the attraction queue. Lockers will “pair directly with your MagicBand, MagicBand+ or ticket media so you can easily lock and reopen your locker with a quick tap. Guests without a MagicBand or other ticket media (such as a card) will be provided with a card to assign their locker.” Small items like wallets, glasses and cellphones will be able to go in a small compartment on the attraction vehicle as well. But larger items must be stored in the lockers

4. PhotoPass ride photos and Video will be offered

It’s interesting with this attraction Disney is going to offer video.

Use your eligible mobile device, enable Bluetooth® for the My Disney Experience app* before riding, ensure you’ve logged into the My Disney Experience app* sometime earlier that day, and keep your device out of low power mode. Make sure your mobile device boards your Lightcycle with you and is safely stored in the small Lightcycle compartment to use this method.

Wear a MagicBand or MagicBand+ that’s linked to your My Disney Experience account.

It says they will be “offered” not complimentary. So I wonder how much that will cost? We will find out when the attraction opens on April 4, 2023.

There is what you need to know.

What do you think? How much do you think the Individual Lighting Lane will cost on this one? Comment and let us know!

Source: Disney Parks Blog